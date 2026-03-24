Another name has officially been added to the high-stakes gauntlet match on NXT.

Charlie Dempsey is now confirmed for the upcoming gauntlet eliminator bout, where the winner will earn a shot at the NXT North American Championship, currently held by Myles Borne.

Dempsey becomes the fourth competitor announced for the multi-man contest, with one final participant still to be revealed on this week’s episode of NXT.

The announcement was made by NXT General Manager Robert Stone via social media, continuing to build intrigue around the match heading into Tuesday night.

One spot remains.

Who will take it?

The gauntlet eliminator is scheduled to take place on the March 24 episode of NXT, with the winner moving on to challenge Borne for the NXT North American Title at NXT Stand & Deliver.

For a complete preview for tonight’s show, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.