Some updates have surfaced regarding the scary clash of heads that two WWE Superstars suffered during a segment on the April 6 episode of WWE Raw.

During Monday’s show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez were attacked by WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a backstage segment.

While the three were brawling, Vaquer and Perez clashed heads in violent fashion, in a scary looking moment.

After the show, Morgan posted photos on her Instagram page which showed a gruesome amount of swelling on her forehead as a result of the head-to-head collision she had with Perez.

The caption to the post read, “You’re mine now b*tch!”

Also commenting on social media was Perez, who shared images of herself with a large amount of swelling in a similar spot on her own forehead.

As we previously reported earlier today, Morgan and Perez have both reportedly been placed under WWE’s concussion protocol as a result of the clash of heads on 4/6.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship in one of the featured matches at the upcoming two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event, which is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.