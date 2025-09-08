– Starting next week, WWE Monday Night Raw will shift to a 7:00pm EST. start time, with live events beginning at 6:30pm locally in each venue, where generally a WWE Main Event match or two is taped before the live television show begins on Netflix. The move is designed to get the jump on NFL’s Monday Night Football, and is expected to be the standard for the fall season. WWE’s upcoming Raw at Madison Square Garden in November, for example, is also scheduled for the earlier start.

– There will be no WWE programming on A&E next weekend. The network is avoiding going head-to-head with the live debut of WWE on ESPN. The special event, WWE WrestlePalooza, takes place on September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will stream live via the new ESPN direct-to-consumer app.

– WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque are scheduled to be in Indianapolis, IN. this Tuesday, September 9, for the inaugural TEDSports event. Their appearance will run from 4:00–5:30 PM local time on day one of the three-day event stretching from September 9 – September 11. “We’re not about exchanging business cards; we’re about igniting ideas that can change the world,” stated Neelay Bhatt, TEDSports co-chair and curator. “Triple H represents precisely what TEDSports aims to showcase: the power of storytelling and innovative leadership to drive global impact,” added Patrick Talty, TEDSports co-chair.