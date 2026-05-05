Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule for the rest of May is starting to take shape.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion is slated to remain active throughout the month, with several high-profile appearances already locked in.

WWE confirmed the updated schedule on social media with a new graphic outlining his remaining dates.

Reigns is set to compete at this weekend’s WWE Backlash premium live event, continuing his run at the top of the company.

He’s also advertised for WWE Clash in Italy later this month, giving him another major international spotlight.

In between those two events, “The Tribal Chief” will be appearing on all three upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw leading into the Italy show.

A busy stretch for the champion.

The dates are as follows:

* Saturday, May 9: Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida

* Monday, May 11: Raw at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee

* Monday, May 18: Raw at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

* Monday, May 25: Raw at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

* Saturday, May 31: Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

Reigns is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash this Saturday night.