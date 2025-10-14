Updates from the Seth Rollins injury situation continue to surface.

In the latest example of this, WWE has changed their advertising for the upcoming WWE Japan Supershows. With the reflected changed on the official Japanese website promoting the shows, Seth Rollins has been removed from the advertising and effectively pulled from the events.

Instead, CM Punk, Rollins’ originally scheduled opponent at the show, will now face off against reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio on the October 17 show. On the October 18 show, CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed is now being advertised.

