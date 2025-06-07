The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 begins tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”

TNA Wrestling returns for the second consecutive evening at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona tonight, as the promotion is scheduled to host a taping that will cover multiple upcoming episodes of their weekly TNA iMPACT Thursday night show on AXS TV and TNA+.

Although no official matches have been announced, we can confirm that The IInspiration duo of Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessie McKay (Billie Kay), formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, fresh off of their surprise returns to TNA at Friday night’s TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event, will make their official in-ring return at tonight’s taping.

Additionally, after making her return at TNA Against All Odds 2025 on Friday night, Killer Kelly will continue her rivalry with Masha Slamovich, which is expected to lead into a TNA Knockouts Championship clash between the two at the upcoming TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view on July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Tonight’s TNA iMPACT taping at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ. is scheduled to kick off at 7/6 local time. If anyone is attending tonight’s taping, we are seeking results and spoiler notes @MattBoone0709.