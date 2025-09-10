The pre-trial hearing for Shawn Chan, the Canadian man charged with interstate domestic violence after traveling to Florida and loitering at the home of WWE star Liv Morgan, has been moved up to Monday, September 15.

Chan has been in custody since his June arrest and is seeking release on bond, with his attorneys noting they secured him a bed at a local Salvation Army. Prosecutors strongly opposed the request, writing, “The Defendant, Shawn Chan, is a danger to the community, a serious risk of flight, and there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure Chan’s appearance at further proceedings of this case. The United States requests that Chan remain detained pending trial.”

Government filings argued that the Salvation Army placement was irrelevant, adding, “The newly proffered information does not have a material bearing on the issue of whether there are conditions of release that will reasonably assure Chan’s appearance at future court proceedings and the safety of other persons and the community—including [Liv Morgan].”

Prosecutors also pointed to Chan’s lack of U.S. ties, his Canadian citizenship, and ongoing mental health evaluations as reasons he could easily flee or reoffend: “Given Chan’s lack of ties to the community and these serious mental health concerns, there is no condition or combination of conditions that can reasonably assure Chan’s appearance at trial.”

Court records state that Chan flew from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando on May 26, falsely claiming to customs he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center. Days later, he allegedly circled Morgan’s property, entered her backyard, attempted to access her home, and left a note that included his full name, Canadian address, and phone number.

The criminal complaint revealed that part of the note read: “It’s me Shawn the guy you all hang out with on [gaming platform] online… I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I’m the one who looks like a stalker thx to all of you.”

WWE security alerted the FBI after reviewing Morgan’s home surveillance footage, leading to Chan’s arrest on June 3. He was indicted on June 25 and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

