Another update has surfaced regarding the Vince McMahon 80th birthday party event.

Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers posted the following:

That white bust — that’s Vince McMahon. Only 100 exist. They were created exclusively for the hand-picked guests who checked into New York’s ultra-luxury Baccarat Hotel to celebrate Vince’s 80th birthday.

This wasn’t some casual birthday dinner. It was a lockdown event — NDAs everywhere, phones off, cameras banned. If you were in that room, you signed and stayed silent. If you weren’t… you never saw a thing.

But here’s where it gets fun: I’m connected with people who didn’t sign those NDAs. And because of that, you’re looking at something the wrestling world has never seen posted anywhere before. This bust is the first peek outside those closed doors — and it’s just the start.

The guest list? Exactly as stacked as you’d imagine: Undertaker. Cena. Kane. Drew McIntyre. The Miz & Maryse. JBL. Jerry Lawler. R-Truth. Sgt. Slaughter. Bruce Prichard. A room full of wrestling royalty toasting the man who built the empire, in total secrecy.

This bust isn’t merch. It’s a “you were trusted enough to be here” gift from Vince himself. Something only 100 of his most loyal inner circle walked away with — meant never to leave that world.

And trust me… this is just the opening bell. More photos, stories, and behind-the-scenes pieces from that night — a night the rest of the world was told would stay buried — are coming.

– Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers