The road to the returning WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues.
On Monday, September 9, 2024, WWE filed to trademark “Saturday Night’s Main Event” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
As noted, the company is expected to bring back the WWE on NBC series for a special in December.
Featured below is the official description of the filing:
Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.