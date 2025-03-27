Another update has surfaced regarding the tournament designed to crown the inaugural WWE I.D. Champions.

On Wednesday evening, WWE announced via the official WWE I.D. X feed that the first match has been officially signed for the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE I.D. Men’s Champion.

The bout will feature Ice Williams vs. Brad Baylor, and will take place during WrestleMania 41 Week on Friday, April 18, 2025 from the FSW Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The first match has been signed for FSW Vegas presents the ID Tournament on April 18th in Las Vegas,” the WWE I.D. announcement began. “After what we just saw on WWE EVOLVE, it’ll be Ice Williams vs. Brad Baylor in a WWE I.D. Title Tournament opening round match!”

WWE I.D. Title Tournament action has also been announced for the GCW: The Collective event during WrestleMania 41 Week on April 16, 2025 at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV.

Also scheduled for the inaugural WWE I.D. Title Tournaments:

* Sean Legacy

* Zayda Steel

* Ice Williams

* Jackson Drake

* Brad Baylor

* Ricky Smokes

* Zara Zakher

* Cappuccino Jones