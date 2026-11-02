Rumors of a new faction forming on WWE Raw involving Rusev, Ethan Page and Big Cass may be getting ahead of any actual creative plans.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside the Ring, Rusev addressed speculation that WWE intends to align the three stars upon his return to television. The former United States Champion dismissed the idea as fantasy booking by fans and indicated that nobody within WWE has approached him about such a group.

According to one report, the rumored faction had not been communicated to Rusev, Page or Cass as of this past week, even if the company has discussed the possibility internally.

Rusev also questioned whether he would be interested in the alliance, pointing to Page’s decision to associate himself with Cass during his absence.

“It’s very internet booking,” Rusev said. “You know, ‘We have one, two, three bad guys. Let’s put them together.’ I have not heard anything about this. But also, I don’t know if I’m okay with it either.”

Rusev continued by expressing frustration with Page, suggesting that his former associate had been quick to replace him rather than checking on his well-being.

“I left for a couple of months, I got hurt, then I got the sickness, then I have the kid [coming], and Page just goes out there and finds another tall guy to back him up. Like, eff you, bro. You never called me, you never text me, you never checked on me. Like, you’re just gonna go and find yourself a big goof? Good for you. I don’t want to be associated with people like that.”

Rusev has been absent from WWE television since July after experiencing numbness in his hands during a match against Je’Von Evans on Raw. He subsequently dealt with an illness that he does not believe was connected to the initial injury.

Although he returned to action for several WWE live events in Hawaii last month, Rusev has yet to make his television comeback.

“Good, good,” Rusev said when asked about his health. “I did get kicked in the head, my hands went numb, felt better, finished the match. Then, I got a little sick after that. Not related, I don’t believe it was related. So I was out for that.”

He added that he has been medically ready to return for some time and is simply waiting for WWE to bring him back into the television picture.

“But then, I’ve been ready. I’ve been good for about two months. I’m just waiting to go back to TV.”