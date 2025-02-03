Another update on WWE’s plans for the return of EVOLVE has surfaced.

After making the initial announcement during the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event broadcast over the weekend, the company kicked off the week on Monday with a press release containing all of the details on the launch of WWE EVOLVE.

Check out the complete announcement below.

WWE® AND TUBI ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF WWE EVOLVE® WWE EVOLVE Premieres March 5 Exclusively on Tubi February 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, today announced the launch of WWE EVOLVE® which will showcase in-ring action featuring rising WWE prospects as they wrestle with the dream of making it to NXT® and, perhaps, one day to SmackDown and Raw. WWE EVOLVE is slated to premiere March 5, 2025, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, exclusively on Tubi, with a new episode dropping each week on Wednesdays. “We are excited to work with our incredible partners at Tubi to showcase our young, rising talent to the WWE Universe, as they start their in-ring journey competing each week to fulfill their lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. “The next generation of professional wrestling will unfold through the brand new series WWE EVOLVE on Tubi,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Tubi offers WWE access to a broad base of young, multicultural audiences who represent a wide array of fandoms and we’re proud to partner as WWE develops the superstars of the future. To quote CCO Paul Levesque, ‘Are You Ready?’” WWE EVOLVE will introduce viewers to the most intense and charismatic prospects recruited from college athletics and independent wrestling as they strive to build their in-ring careers and elevate their personas. WWE EVOLVE will prominently feature talent from WWE’s world-class Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., and WWE ID, a first-of-its-kind developmental program. About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. About Tubi

Tubi is a global entertainment company dedicated to providing all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi offers the largest collection of premium on-demand content, including over 275,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 exclusive originals. With a passionate fanbase and over 97 million monthly active users, the company is committed to putting viewers first with free, accessible entertainment. Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company’s digital businesses.