Ahead of the highly-anticipated TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debut show this week at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, another veteran wrestler has re-signed with the company.

Joining other talents such as Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander in re-signing with TNA Wrestling recently is The Home Town Man, Cody Deaner.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement:

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Home Town Man Home Town Man has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, it was announced today. One of TNA’s most popular wrestlers, the star will continue to bring smiles to his hometown fans everywhere he wrestles – including this week in Dallas, Texas. The news was broken this morning on the I Love Wrestling Podcast (ILWPOD), hosted by Justin Woolwine. Announcing his re-signing, Home Town Man said: “My personal goal in this new era of TNA Wrestling is to win gold. I want it in the history books that the Home Town Man has won a championship in TNA. That is why I have officially put pen to paper and re-signed with TNA Wrestling.” Speaking about his love for TNA and for wrestling, the Home Town Man added: “Home is where the heart is and my home is in TNA. You truly feel like you are a member of a family here. I think professional wrestling is the coolest job in the world. To be able to officially say, ‘Hey, I am making a living in professional wrestling’ is literally my childhood dream.” The Home Town Man will be a key part of the new era of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC which begins Thursday, January 15 at 9/8c LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, as well as TNA Genesis in the same arena on Saturday, January 17. Limited tickets for both are on-sale now.

