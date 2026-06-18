Add another one to the growing list.

Joining fellow recent TNA Wrestling departures today is a long time TNA digital producer.

Luke Paron, who worked in the role dating back to June of 2021, confirmed the news today via social media.

“My time with TNA has come to an end,” he wrote via X (see post below). “What a run, what a dream. I could go on for literally ever so I will just say this – thank you to everyone who made this experience what it was. I will never forget it….though I will miss flexing that I was co-workers with Jeff Hardy.”

He wasn’t done there.

“Around Rebellion last year I was put on the road to lead the photography team, and short form social content with talent, such as Get Close,” he continued. “October this year I personally asked to be taken off the road to focus on directing work in Toronto, while editing TNA content from home. All-in-all I am excited to dedicate fully to directing. Next chapter is going to be beautiful, and I hope to dabble in the wrestling space often still. I will likely be at TNA events in Canada as a one off when they’re local.”

Other recent TNA departures include Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard and Steve Maclin.