Another name from WWE’s recent round of cuts has officially confirmed her exit.

Sirena Linton, who was among the talents released on April 24, has now publicly addressed her departure from the company.

Linton originally signed with WWE in 2025 after building a background as a competitive gymnast at the University of Arizona.

Her time in WWE saw limited in-ring action, with her last recorded match taking place at an NXT live event on February 7.

On that night, she competed against Fallon Henley in a bout for the WWE Speed Championship.

Now, just over a week removed from the reported cuts, Linton has broken her silence.

On May 2, she took to social media to confirm her release and issued the following statement: