Another name from WWE’s recent round of cuts has officially confirmed her exit.
Sirena Linton, who was among the talents released on April 24, has now publicly addressed her departure from the company.
Linton originally signed with WWE in 2025 after building a background as a competitive gymnast at the University of Arizona.
Her time in WWE saw limited in-ring action, with her last recorded match taking place at an NXT live event on February 7.
On that night, she competed against Fallon Henley in a bout for the WWE Speed Championship.
Now, just over a week removed from the reported cuts, Linton has broken her silence.
On May 2, she took to social media to confirm her release and issued the following statement:
“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share I was part of the 20+ mass departures from WWE.
“Although this news has been gut-wrenching, I know I have done absolutely everything in my power to show how badly I wanted this and to make my dreams a reality.
“I carry a list of accomplishments I am deeply proud of. I am a first-generation Mexican American college graduate with a Master’s Degree. I went from being a walk-on to becoming an NCAA All-American gymnast and competing in two National Championships. I walked through the doors of WWE straight out of college and, within a year and a half-with zero prior experience-was featured across 3 seasons of a show.
“I take tremendous pride in my work ethic, my passion, my resilience, my vulnerability, my talent, and most importantly, my character. I work relentlessly, and I know exactly who I am.
“I have immense gratitude for everything I learned and for every person who helped me grow—as a performer, wrestler, actress, athlete, and woman. I am especially proud of the work I did on LFG Season 3, and I cannot wait for you all to see it.
“As I look forward into what my future holds and explore the opportunities and endeavors that await, my life’s goal has always remained the same—to inspire and empower others. To be fully, boldly, and unapologetically myself, and to do all things with love. This is what has always made me spicy.
“To everyone who has supported me, followed my journey, or is just now discovering who Sirena Linton is-thank you for your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. I trust that in time, God’s plan will reveal itself exactly as it should. Stay tuned – my journey doesn’t stop here.”
Free Agent May 25th | Sirenalintonbooking@gmail.com | https://t.co/I6vmHmLSEB pic.twitter.com/7xM67DDOb2
— Sirena Linton (@sirenalinton) May 2, 2026