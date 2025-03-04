Zak Knight is no longer part of All Elite Wrestling.

Multiple sources indicate that Knight’s contract recently expired, ending his tenure with the company.

The 33-year-old, brother of AEW star Saraya, was primarily featured on Ring of Honor programming, where he delivered several strong performances. He also made appearances on AEW Rampage.

Wrestling under the name Zak Zodiak in the UK, Knight was prominently featured in the WWE Studios film Fighting with My Family, in which he was portrayed by actor Jack Lowden.

Knight’s final AEW appearance came in June 2024, when he competed in a dark match.

