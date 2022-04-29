Dexter Lumis also released from his WWE NXT contract today.

As noted earlier, WWE released several NXT talents this afternoon. Fightful reports that Lumis was also cut. The final list of names released today looks like this:

* Dexter Lumis

* Malcolm Bivens

* Dakota Kai

* Harland

* Persia Pirotta

* Raelyn Divine

* Draco Anthony

* Vish Kanya

* Mila Malani

* Blair Baldwin

You can click here for news on Bivens’ departure, and you can click here for background info on the other cuts.

Lumis signed with WWE in February 2019 after a run on the indies and in Impact Wrestling. He was recently involved in the ongoing storyline with Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, who was also released from her contract today. Lumis last wrestled on the April 19 NXT show, teaming with Hudson for a loss to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Stay tuned for backstage notes on today’s releases.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.