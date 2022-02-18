Rachael Ellering has reportedly left Impact Wrestling.

Ellering reportedly finished up with Impact over a month ago, according to Fightful Select, and it became clear within the company that she likely was not coming back by the first week in January.

Ellering was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill in January, and was not at the tapings that followed the pay-per-view. Ellering has not worked any tapings since then, and is not factored into any creative plans moving forward.

Ellering’s last Impact match came on the January 6 episode when she teamed with Jordynne Grace and Rosemary for a loss to Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green and Lady Frost.

Ellering made a few appearances for WWE beginning in 2016, and was signed to a WWE NXT contract in January 2019. She was released on May 7, 2020. Ellering worked two AEW matches in August 2020, but started with Impact in April 2021, and has been there since. She leaves Impact as a one-time former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion as she held the titles with Grace for 20 days in the spring of 2021.

There’s no word yet on what Ellering has planned for her pro wrestling future, but she continues to operate her Big Cartel and Pro Wrestling Tees merchandise stores, offer exclusive content at officialrachaelellering.com, and is taking bookings via [email protected]

Stay tuned for more.

