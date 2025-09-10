Congratulations are in order for yet another pro wrestling couple.

TNA Wrestling stars Myron Reed and Killer Kelly have gotten engaged to be married, and they did so in a venue where the entire world could see.

At the Wrestling REVOLVER: Clean Slate independent pro wrestling event this past Saturday night, September 6, 2025, in Clive, Iowa.

It was actually Killer Kelly who got down on one knee and proposed to Reed in the middle of the ring in front of the live crowd in attendance.

Reed said yes.

Following the show, Reed surfaced via social media to reply to a fan who responded to footage shared by the Wrestling REVOLVER promotion of the proposal by telling Reed and Kelly they should have a wrestling wedding.

Myron Reed wrote back, “Don’t put that type of mojo on our special day.”

Digital Exclusive:@Kelly_WP asks @TheBadReed to MARRY HER, in the middle of the ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/NBSKSXXihA — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) September 9, 2025