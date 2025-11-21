A pro wrestling legend will soon wrap up their career in WWE.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend Nikki Bella confirmed that her current run in WWE will be the last of her career.

The subject came up when Nikki spoke about being a singles wrestler during her current, ongoing run in WWE, without her twin sister Brie Bella by her side.

“It’s hard,” Nikki said when asked about how it’s been navigating the WWE waters without Brie. “I mean, it’s always amazing and I’ve had my solo runs so, I think, especially when you’re an identical twin, you’re used to doing so many things together. It’s empowering when you have to do things on your own.”

As she continued, Nikki made it clear that however long her current run lasts, when it’s over, so is her time as an active pro wrestler and WWE Superstar.

“But, I know that however long this run is, a year [or] two years, it will be my last and final, and you know, in our industry you never wanna say never but, I’m just being realistic. But, I started with her and I wanna end with her. I know everyone wants it and I think it would be really cool for the fans and as well for this new era, and especially when you turn me heel. I mean, I’m only super bad when I got sidekicks. It’s hard, and I hope I at least get to end it with her. I mean, two bad b*tches are way better than one.”

On the latest episode of ‘The Nikki & Brie Show’ podcast, Brie Bella addressed her interest in returning to WWE for a final run of her own.

“I think there is definitely a last run in me. And I am like, I’m at the age and I’m strong. And I think it’s because I’m working out so hard and I’m feeling good,” Brie said. “But I’m like, there’s for sure a last run in me. But I’m like, you know, wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it’s with you [Nikki], wherever that is at, who knows? Whether it’s for one night or 200 nights. We’ll see.”

Nikki Bella recently turned heel in WWE storylines, turning on and attacking former ally WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer on WWE Raw. This led to an announcement being made for the next WWE premium live event, with Nikki challenging Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames later this month.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place next Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage from “The Golden State.”

(H/T to Andrew Thompson and Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)