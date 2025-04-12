Honky Tonk Man’s team sent along the following:

Honky Tonk Man Signs Multi-Year Legends Deal with WWE

WWE Hall of Fame legend Honky Tonk Man has officially re-signed a multi-year Legends Deal with WWE, marking his third consecutive contract and continuing a remarkable 15-year nostalgia partnership with the company.

The Honky Tonk Man electrified the ring with unforgettable performances, shaking, rattling, and rolling his way to an astonishing 454-day reign as Intercontinental Champion—one of the longest in WWE history. With Jimmy Hart in his corner and his iconic guitar always within reach, this devious Superstar shattered the rules to ensure his triumphs. His reign was a spectacle of cunning and charisma, leaving an indelible mark on wrestling history.

For all his accomplishments and impact on professional wrestling and sports entertainment, the Honky Tonk Man was enshrined into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Many argue that he was one of the first true sports entertainers, blending athleticism with showmanship in a way that set the standard for future generations.

Honky Tonk Man will be in Las Vegas WrestleMania weekend beginning April 16th – 20th appearing at Wrestlecon (www.wrestlecon.com) signing autographs and meeting fans.

Presale tickets are available at www.officialHTM.com and is the chance for fans to save money over the day of pricing.

Honky Tonk Man expressed his pride in continuing his relationship with WWE, stating, “This Legends Deal is a reflection of my time and impact in WWE during the era it was becoming a global phenomenon. The relationship with WWE has been mutually beneficial and I am honored by their continued commitment to ensure the Honky Tonk Man character and intellectual property will live on forever.”

With this new Legends Deal, WWE fans can expect to see more of Honky Tonk Man in various WWE projects, including appearances, merchandise, and nostalgia-driven initiatives that celebrate his legacy.

For more information, visit www.honkytonkman.net, www.honkytonkmanfans.com and or www.wwe.com.