Another WWE Hall of Fame legend could be gearing up for a return to WWE in the near future.

As Nikki and Brie Garcia approach another birthday milestone, one half of the WWE Hall of Fame duo is openly teasing the idea of lacing up the boots again together in WWE.

A new episode of The Nikki & Brie Show dropped on Thursday, with the twin sisters best known as The Bella Twins reflecting on their upcoming 42nd birthday and mapping out some of their goals for the future.

During the conversation, Brie revealed that, even with her increasingly busy life, she still feels the pull of the ring calling her name.

“I think there is definitely a last run in me. And I am like, I’m at the age and I’m strong. And I think it’s because I’m working out so hard and I’m feeling good,” Brie said. “But I’m like, there’s for sure a last run in me. But I’m like, you know, wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it’s with you [Nikki], wherever that is at, who knows? Whether it’s for one night or 200 nights. We’ll see.”

While Nikki has already launched a full-on WWE comeback, Brie has yet to appear alongside her. She admitted that her husband Bryan Danielson’s AEW commitments have created a “roadblock” for her own return, making the timing and path a little more complicated.

Nikki Bella recently turned heel in WWE storylines, turning on and attacking former ally WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer on WWE Raw. This led to an announcement being made for the next WWE premium live event, with Nikki challenging Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames later this month.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place next Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage from “The Golden State.”