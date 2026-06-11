Aaron Rourke will no longer be appearing at an upcoming Limitless Wrestling event due to a WWE-related commitment.

Limitless Wrestling announced that Rourke has been removed from its June 20 show, citing a contractual obligation with WWE as the reason for the change.

“Due to a WWE contractual obligation, Aaron Rourke will no longer be appearing for Limitless Wrestling on June 20th,” the promotion stated.

The company went on to explain the challenges that can come with booking talent under WWE contracts while reaffirming its commitment to bringing top-tier wrestling to its events.

“As our wrestlers move up the ranks, this is the risk we run as an independent organization booking contracted talent. We’ll continue to take those risks to always bring the very best professional wrestling possible to Maine. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Rourke is currently the reigning WWE EVOLVE Champion and has continued to gain visibility within the company. Most recently, he appeared on this week’s episode of NXT, serving as a judge during the Mr. NXT Pageant segment featuring Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels.

The situation follows another recent WWE-related scheduling change involving independent bookings, as WWE ID talent Starboy Charlie (Chazz “Starboy” Hall) was also pulled from a previously announced appearance for West Coast Pro Wrestling.