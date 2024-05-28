Another WWE corporate layoff has occurred.

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics… Beth Fisher, the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, was included in the latest round of WWE cuts.

Fisher began her career with WWE in August 2011, starting as an assistant to the Chairman and CEO [Vince McMahon]. In January 2013, she advanced to senior manager in Marketing and Communications, and in November 2019, she took on the role of Head of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Fisher’s Linkedin page reads:

As the Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at WWE, I lead the company’s social impact and community engagement initiatives, including managing strategic partnerships, overseeing signature programs, and executing global events. With over 13 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, I have developed strong skills in event management, public relations, and communications, as well as a passion for making a positive difference in the world. I am proud to be part of the Emerging Leaders Council of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, where I support the organization’s mission to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. I am also committed to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion at WWE, where I collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders to advance the company’s values and goals.

Previously, WWE also let go of Manager of Talent Operations and Appearances Tavia Hartley and Senior Vice President of Entertainment Relations Kristin Prouty.