Another WWE creative team member has reportedly left the company.

Chris Dunn reportedly left the company this week, according to Ringside News. Dunn started working with the company in August 2016.

Dunn was seen as a notable member of the WWE writing team. He worked closely with The Street Profits on their unique promos. Dunn’s LinkedIn page notes that he also held the role of WWE Producer.

