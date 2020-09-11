WWE employee Anthony Benigno revealed on Twitter that his last day with WWE was on Thursday.

“SOME PERSONAL NEWS: Today was my last day at WWE. Way too many memories and thank yous for almost 9 years, suffice it to say it’s about the most challenging, rewarding place I could have imagined starting my career with the best people I could have hoped to meet along the way,” he wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “It has been a hell of a ride. Thank you to all the employees and Superstars who made it a dream come true. If you’re looking for an experienced writer/editor/producer/Mario Kart champion, DMs are OPEN!”

Benigno started writing for the WWE website in 2011, and also worked on the “Head to Head” series on YouTube. He also did RAW and podcast-related work for WWE.

As we’ve noted, WWE parted ways with several employees this week. Stay tuned for more.

You can see Anthony's full tweets below:

