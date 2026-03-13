A member of the WWE creative team is celebrating a new role behind the scenes.

Kirsten Koedding recently revealed that she has been promoted to Writer/Producer for WWE Monday Night Raw. Koedding shared the news about a week ago in a post on her LinkedIn account (see below), announcing the career milestone and thanking those who supported her along the way.

According to details listed on her LinkedIn profile, Koedding originally joined WWE as a writer’s assistant in August before moving up to the Writer/Producer position for the company’s flagship weekly program.

A big step forward behind the scenes.

Her promotion within the creative department also comes during a period of movement on the Raw writing team. The change coincided with Alexandra Williams being elevated to the role of Vice President and Lead Writer for WWE Raw.

Koedding commented on the promotion in her announcement post.

“I am humbled and proud to announce that after working for WWE for 2.5 years, I have been promoted to Writer/Producer for Monday Night Raw,” Kirsten Koedding wrote. “I am so thankful for the support from my team, my family, and my friends, and I can’t wait to continue to tell stories and entertain families around the world!”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.