Add another legend to the list of those who feel All Elite Wrestling might be doing pay-per-views that are too long.

Bully Ray touched on the topic during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, comparing it to six-hour shows in the original Extreme Championship Wrestling days before ECW landed on pay-per-view themselves.

“When it comes to the length of the show, I understand some fans being upset with that,” Bully said. “In ECW back in the day, we would have very long shows at the ECW Arena, but that was for the 1000 people who showed up to see the show.”

He continued, “It wasn’t for the people watching on pay-per-view at home. There was no pay-per-view back then for ECW, so it was for the people in attendance.”

As the talk continued, Bully addressed the recent AEW Full Gear 2025 show from last weekend at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, mentioning that five hours or more are too long for pay-per-views, and noted four hours is likely the “sweet spot.”

“Listen, five hours is a long time to keep an energy level up no matter what you are doing,” he said. “I think that for AEW, the sweet spot for them might be four hours. Knock it down one hour. We know you’re never getting this done in three.”

