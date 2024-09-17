– WWE Hall of Fame legend “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was among those backstage at the TNA Victory Road 2024 special event this past Friday night in San Antonio, Texas. As noted, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL was also at the event, and appeared during the show.

– The Texas Death Match that Mike Santana challenged JDC for is scheduled to air as part of the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ this coming Thursday night at 8/7c. TNA is only advertising an appearance by Joe Hendry for the show thus far.

– TNA will be taping future episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 27 and September 28 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

