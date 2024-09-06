WWE are handing out legends deals left and right these days.
WWE Hall of Fame legend Jacqueline Moore announced that she has recently inked a WWE Legends contract herself.
The report by Double Take Sports notes that she becomes the first African American female to sign a WWE Legends contract.
Jacqueline is a member of the 2016 class of inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Jacqueline Moore signs WWE legends contract – Double Take Sports https://t.co/Id9u5PBj88
— Jacqueline Moore (@JackieMooreTx) September 6, 2024