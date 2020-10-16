It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett may be appearing on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season two premiere Kickoff pre-show, which airs at 7:30pm ET with Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as hosts.

Jarrett tweeted today and said he will be joining the WWE ThunderDome tonight.

He wrote, “I’ll be joining the #WWEThunderDome and watching the season premiere of #SmackDow tonight on #Fox ! Don’t miss it… @WWE @WWEPR @WWEonFOX”

As noted, the Kickoff panel will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, NFL star George Kittle, and former MLB star David Ortiz.

You can see Jarrett’s full tweet below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.