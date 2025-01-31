Another WWE Hall of Famer has been spotted in Indianapolis, IN. ahead of this Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nikki Bella has arrived in Indianapolis ahead of WWE’s Royal Rumble event.

It remains unclear whether she will participate in the Royal Rumble match, or make an appearance during the premium live event. Additionally, several other wrestling legends and talents are in town for WrestleCon in the aforementioned WWE PLE host city.

Bella last competed in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble as a one-night return. She and her sister, Brie Bella, departed WWE in March 2023 after their contracts expired.

Recently, Nikki attended the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere and has been fueling speculation about a potential return to the company.

The most shocking thing to me on #WWERaw last night was seeing that Nikki Bella was there. I thought she was completely done with the WWE. Nice to see that things have been mended with both parties. pic.twitter.com/hQi3YeO8MJ — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) January 7, 2025

