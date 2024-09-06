Another longtime WWE veteran is close to finalizing terms for a new contract with the company.

PWInsiderElite.com is reporting that Sheamus is either in negotiations, or has already signed a new deal for a multi-year contract with the company.

According to the report, the long-term deal would lock up “The Celtic Warrior” in WWE for the next three-to-five years.

Sheamus joins a growing list of top talents that have, or are in the process of re-signing long-term contract extensions with WWE. Among them are Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton.

Others who parted ways instead of re-signing includes Ricochet and Bobby Lashley.