TNA Wrestling are pulling out all of the stops for their historic move from AXS TV to AMC TV this week.

Ahead of the TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC debut episode from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas this Thursday, January 15, 2026, the company has made another announcement.

In addition to WWE Superstar AJ Styles returning home to TNA for the memorable premiere, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) will also be in the house.

Heading into the highly-anticipated 1/15 TNA on AMC prime time program, it has been announced that Bully Ray will be on-hand to serve as the special guest commentator for the TNA World Championship showdown between Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana.

Additionally, Matt Hardy teased “great surprises” for the show in a new post shared to social media this week to promote the event.

“TNA iMPACT will kill it this Thursday on AMC TV,” Hardy wrote via X. “They’ll be some great surprises & badass action in the ring!”

In addition to the Kazarian-Santana title tilt, the iMPACT on AMC debut will also feature Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed for the X-Division title, The Hardys & Elijah vs. Order 4, as well as The IInspiration vs. The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team titles.

Have you heard the news? Everybody is talking about the #TNAiMPACT premiere on @AMC_TV THIS THURSDAY LIVE at 9/8c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/ExkKtFAdgg pic.twitter.com/tiDvRE71jk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 12, 2026