– WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus is backstage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. and will be involved in tonight’s show. According to PWInsider.com, Stratus will be involved in a segment involving WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax, among others. As noted, Stratton vs. Candice LeRae has been announced for tonight’s show.

– The Rock is currently scheduled to appear in hour three of tonight’s show. That could always change.

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso is scheduled to kick off tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown. McIntyre noted via Instagram that he is working his match tonight despite knee issues.

