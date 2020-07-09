Another WWE NXT Match for Next Week’s Show

Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

Grimes and Priest have been feuding for several weeks now with Grimes playing the sneaky heel. Priest cut a promo on tonight’s show and said everyone will see that Grimes is just a “little bitch” after next week. Grimes defeated Priest back on the June 24 NXT episode, but cut a promo during last week’s Great American Bash Night 1 episode and said he was moving on to new opponents.

As noted, next Wednesday’s show will also feature NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defending against Tegan Nox. New NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee should also appear after his big “Winner Takes All” main event win over Adam Cole tonight.

Stay tuned for updates on next week’s NXT.

