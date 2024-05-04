Unfortunate news for another NXT star.

PW Insider reports that Boa has been released from his contract. He joins ten other names who were cut earlier today, which included former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Boa initially signed back in 2016. The full updated list can be found below.

-Boa

-Ezekiel Balogun.

-Julian Baldi.

-Trey Bearhill.

-Emmamaria Diaz, who was showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen.

-Valentina Feroz.

-Drew Gulak.

-Keyshawn Leflore, who was showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen.

-Darrell Mason.

-Vlad Pavlenko.

-Kiyah Saint.