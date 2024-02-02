Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown will feature NXT stars as the company aims to capitalize on the success of the Royal Rumble.

Trick Williams from NXT, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, and former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker are scheduled to participate in the event.

Pwinsider reports Tiffany Stratton is expected to be at the show tonight. However, whether she will make an on-camera appearance or work in a dark match remains uncertain. She has been talked about as of late for a main roster call-up.

