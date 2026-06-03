Aria Bennett’s WWE run appears to have quietly come to an end.

The former WWE developmental talent, real name Ajiea Lee Hargrave, has seemingly been released by the company, although WWE has not officially announced her departure.

Speculation about Bennett’s status picked up after fans noticed changes to her social media presence. Her Instagram profile now identifies her as a “Former WWE” talent, and references tied specifically to her WWE profile have reportedly been removed (see photo below).

Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Bennett built an impressive athletic resume as an NCAA All-American gymnast. She signed with WWE in 2024 as part of the company’s ongoing recruitment of high-level collegiate athletes.

During her time with WWE, Bennett competed at a limited number of NXT live events and also appeared on several of the earliest episodes of WWE EVOLVE.

Her most recent match took place at an NXT live event in April 2025, where she teamed with Chantel Monroe in a losing effort against Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey.

Unfortunately, Bennett’s in-ring career was interrupted by injury.

She underwent surgery for a torn ACL in July and had not returned to competition since.

While WWE released several talents in the weeks following WrestleMania, Bennett’s name was never included in those reports, and her departure was not publicly confirmed at the time. Based on the recent updates to her social media accounts, however, it appears her tenure with the company has officially come to an end.