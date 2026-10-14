The reactions to the recent wave of WWE releases continue to surface.

As noted, WWE has made five talent cuts from their WWE Independent Development system, more commonly referred to as WWE I.D.

These included Cappuccino Jones, Santi Rivera, Laynie Luck, Sam Holloway and Marcus Mathers.

In addition to Marcus Mathers issuing a statement, Sam Holloway commenting on X and Cappucino Jones explaining his departure, a fourth social media statement has surfaced.

Santi Rivera (Jariel Miranda-Rivas), who joined the WWE I.D. program back in February 2026, competing on platforms like WWE EVOLVE, took to X on October 14 to confirm and comment on his release.

“‘Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened,'” Rivera quoted to start his brief statement. “Thank you WWE I.D.”

He went on to explain how grateful he was for the two years he spent working with the best producers and coaches in the business.

“All the experience and knowledge will be utilized and implemented,” he continued. “The growth I experienced as a Professional Wrestler the Hall of Famers, Producers and Coaches I’ve worked with, I’ll forever be grateful.”