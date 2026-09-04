The WWE releases continue.

This time it is PJ Vasa who is on her way out of WWE.

The WWE developmental talent took to social media on Friday to announce her departure from the company, using the “#30Days” hashtag to indicate when she expects to be free of her non-compete.

The approach was similar to Jasper Troy, who also used “30 days” on social media earlier Friday to confirm his WWE departure.

“God is good, all the time,” Vasa wrote. “All the time, God is good! Fa’afetai I le atua.”

Vasa went on to thank WWE for giving her an opportunity in professional wrestling while looking ahead to what comes next.

“Thank you WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling… what a journey,” she continued. “Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life. #30Days.”

She closed with one more message.

“[And] if anyone still need their issue we can run it outside,” Vasa added.

Vasa and Troy are reportedly among at least four releases from the WWE NXT roster. With the two having now publicly revealed their departures, the identities of the other reported releases have yet to surface.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as additional details become available.