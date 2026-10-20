Another talent has departed WWE’s ID program.

Jimmy House, who competed under the name CJ Valor on WWE Evolve, has confirmed that he was released from the WWE ID program.

House indicated last month that he would be returning to his previous ring name on the independent wrestling scene after working as CJ Valor during his time with WWE.

Despite his departure, House spoke positively about his experience with the company, particularly the opportunity to learn from WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman.

He also credited Gabe Sapolsky for providing valuable guidance and advice that played an important role in helping him secure his opportunity with WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)