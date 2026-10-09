Another talent has confirmed their departure from the WWE ID program.

Independent wrestling standout Marcus Mathers announced this week that his time with WWE ID has officially come to an end, just one day after news surfaced that Laynie Luck’s deal with the program would not be renewed.

Mathers, who competed in a dark match at this week’s WWE NXT television taping, reflected on his experience with the company in a statement shared on social media.

“As of this week, my time with WWE ID has come to an end,” Mathers wrote. “What an incredible two years it’s been. I’ve learned so much, gained invaluable knowledge and made friendships and memories that I’ll always cherish.”

The independent wrestling veteran also expressed his appreciation for the opportunities WWE provided during his time in the developmental initiative.

“I want to thank WWE for their time! Time is the most valuable thing any of us can give.”

Rather than slowing down following his departure, Mathers made it clear that he intends to remain as active as ever. He noted that he immediately returned to training, including sessions alongside some familiar names from the independent wrestling scene.

“So when this chapter closed, I did what I know how to do, I kept moving,” Mathers continued. “I rolled up to The Dungeon and trained with some of the hungriest people in the world.”

Mathers specifically mentioned working with Amazing Red and Nick Gage, along with an already busy schedule of upcoming matches.

“Today I got Amazing Red, Tomorrow Nick Gage, match Sunday and match Monday.”

Looking ahead, Mathers emphasized that he plans to take full advantage of his newfound freedom, with no shortage of motivation to continue building his career.

“Now my next chapter awaits and it’s up to me and my hunger to take me there,” he wrote. “I’m in the drivers seat. I’m going to show up EVERYWHERE to fight ANYONE.”

Outside of WWE, Mathers has been a regular on the independent wrestling circuit, working for promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and Beyond Wrestling. He has also competed internationally for Dragon Gate in Japan.

His WWE commitments previously resulted in some controversy over the summer when he withdrew from a scheduled Produce Wrestling appearance due to obligations with WWE Evolve. The promotion subsequently announced that it would no longer book talent who pulled out of its events under similar circumstances.

Mathers becomes the latest departure from WWE ID following Laynie Luck, who held the WWE ID Women’s Championship for nearly a year before losing the title to Monica Monroe last weekend.

Luck’s departure was confirmed earlier this week, with her WWE ID agreement not being renewed.