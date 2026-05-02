WWE’s recent wave of cuts appears to extend beyond in-ring talent, as longtime behind-the-scenes personnel are now being affected as well.
Following last week’s sweeping roster releases, which impacted talent ranging from developmental prospects to established television performers, a new report confirms that changes are also being made on the production side of the company.
Longtime WWE producer and director Gavin O’Shea revealed via his LinkedIn page that his time with the company has come to an end.
O’Shea, who had been with WWE for approximately 25 years, announced that he was being laid off, marking the end of a lengthy tenure behind the scenes.
Gavin O’Shea wrote the following:
After 25 years, losing my job wasn’t part of the plan. For those memorable 25 years at WWE, I’ve seen, heard and experienced it all. After all, I grew up there, made friends and learned by doing.
Like many people, I tied a piece of my identity to what I do every day. So when that suddenly changed, it felt unsettling, humbling … and honestly, a little scary.
But here’s what I’m learning in real time:
Your job is something you do — not who you are
Setbacks can create space for better opportunities
Resilience isn’t a buzzword — it’s a skill you build through moments like this.
I’m taking this time to reflect, reset, and refocus on what I truly want in my next chapter. I’m incredibly grateful for the people I’ve worked with, the lessons I’ve learned, and the support I’ve already received.
If you know of opportunities or just want to connect, I’d love to hear from you.