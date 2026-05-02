WWE’s recent wave of cuts appears to extend beyond in-ring talent, as longtime behind-the-scenes personnel are now being affected as well.

Following last week’s sweeping roster releases, which impacted talent ranging from developmental prospects to established television performers, a new report confirms that changes are also being made on the production side of the company.

Longtime WWE producer and director Gavin O’Shea revealed via his LinkedIn page that his time with the company has come to an end.

O’Shea, who had been with WWE for approximately 25 years, announced that he was being laid off, marking the end of a lengthy tenure behind the scenes.

Gavin O’Shea wrote the following: