Drako Knox’s run in WWE has officially come to an end. The up-and-coming performer confirmed on Friday that he has been released from his developmental contract with the company.

Knox shared the news in a post to social media, writing,

“Effective immediately, I have been released from my contract with WWE. I am thankful for every person and every day I spent in that PC. I give everything I have every single day for this business! I will be available for bookings in 30 days.”

Knox signed with WWE in 2023 as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to bolster its developmental system and was assigned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. During his time with the company, he competed under the name Drake Starks on WWE: Legends & Future Greats and made appearances on the WWE EVOLVE brand. While Knox was a consistent presence at NXT live events throughout Florida, he did not make a televised appearance on NXT programming.

His most recent match took place at the October 4th NXT live event in Florida, where he faced Jasper Troy in a losing effort.

Prior to joining WWE, Knox built a name for himself on the independent scene with a reputation for his athleticism and intensity between the ropes. With his release now official, Knox will become available for bookings in 30 days, signaling the start of the next chapter in his career.