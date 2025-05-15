Another spoiler has surfaced regarding the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month.

As noted, WWE has officially announced ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker as two featured matches for the upcoming special event.

Earlier today we reported that former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has been confirmed for a return at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show later this month as well.

In an update, it appears that another legendary face from WWE’s past will be at the show.

According to one source, former WWE Superstar from the early 1990s, Tatanka, is expected to be one of the legends who appears at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The recent return episodes of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event have hosted a range of appearances by legends, including Jesse Ventura, Ted DiBiase and others.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place on May 24, 2025 in Tampa, FL.

