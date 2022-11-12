Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi will also take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. WWE later aired a backstage segment where Baszler confronted Shotzi, mocking her for thinking she can beat Rousey.

Baszler taunted Shotzi, saying she actually won a broken arm or maybe a snapped ankle. Shotzi barked back and said she will prove she belongs by enduing all Rousey has to dish out, then she just might surprise the world by winning the title. Baszler told Shotzi to turn around and say what she has to say to Rousey’s face, and there Rousey was standing behind Shotzi. Baszler immediately applied the Kirifuda Clutch to Shotzi, putting her to sleep on the floor. Rousey and Baszler then laughed and cracked jokes as they walked away together.

You can see footage of the segment and the Six-Pack Challenge below, along with the updated SmackDown line-up for next week’s show from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI:

* Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler

* SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch

* SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

