Another WWE star has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI.

Former NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey, who is the son of the great William Regal, will be competing at the event, which takes place on July 28th from Brooklyn, New York.

A wrestler seemingly born and bred for Bloodsport. And with his pedigree, it seems only natural. Looking to build off of his debut victory, Charlie Dempsey is lacing up the boots once again and walking into the ring of the hardest hitting event in Professional Wrestling – Josh… pic.twitter.com/yRkesVntwt — (@JoshLBarnett) July 15, 2024

Dempsey previously competed at Bloodsport X on WrestleMania 40 weekend. He is 1-0.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOODSPORT XI:

-Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

-Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) to compete

-Mike Santana vs. Homicide

-Josh Woods to compete

-Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

-Charlie Dempsey to compete