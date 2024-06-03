An update on another WWE star who will be a free agent soon.

According to Fightful Select, Angel Garza’s current contract with the company is set to expire on August 1st. The Legado Del Fantasma member has been with WWE since 2019, a run that includes one reign as NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The report does note that WWE and Garza are in negotiations to re-sign, and that an offer is currently on the table. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on whether Garza decides to take it.

Garza previously wrestled for AAA and TNA. If he were to depart he could continue to use the name Garza, but not the “Angel” portion of his monicker.