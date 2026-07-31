The WWE departures continue.
In addition to Kai Kavari announcing his WWE release earlier this week, another contracted talent has confirmed their departure.
On Friday morning, Veronica West, known to WWE fans as WWE ID Prospect Fallyn Grey, surfaced via social media to release a statement announcing her departure from the company and the WWE ID program.
Check out here complete statement via the Instagram post below.
Unfortunately, my time as a WWE ID Prospect has come to an end. Even having the opportunity to work with and say I was a part of the WWE in the ID program is so much to be grateful for.
I learned a lot at the Performance Center, and look fondly on all of the memories and friends I made along the way. I’m superrr young and at 22 years old, with less than 3 years in the wrestling industry, I was able to wrestle on Evolve and represent the WWE.
I have soooo much room to progress and learn in this business, so I can confidently say this is NOT the end of my journey. I’ll still be wrestling and this time be able to also pursue my other talents, such as singing, songwriting, and acting.
I want to thank all of the mentors and PC coaches who invested time in me.
Fallyn Grey and Veronica Haven helped pave the way to a newer, more artistic, authentic, and unapologetic version of myself.
You don’t need wings to keep flying when your heart refuses to quit.
xoxo,
Veronica West